Vote counting arrangements reviewed in Sivasagar ahead of Assembly Elections 2026

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: On the eve of the counting of votes for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2026, an important meeting was held at the counting centre at Sivasagar Government HS & MP School on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Satish Chandra Thakuria, Meenakshi Perme and Pabitra Kumar Das, Returning Officers of the 95-Demow, 96-Sivasagar and 97-Nazira Assembly Constituencies, respectively.

The meeting discussed in detail the preparations and management for the counting of votes. These included the layout of the counting rooms, the sequence of counting stages, the entrance and exit routes to the counting centres, the three-tier security system, etc. The meeting also discussed the various rules and restrictions to be followed on the day of counting. The district administration has sought the cooperation of all concerned to conduct the counting process in a transparent, fair and peaceful manner as per the directives of the Election Commission.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: CEO Anurag Goel Details Counting Day Security, Officials and Result Timeline for May 4