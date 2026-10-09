Vote Counting for Nagaon Lok Sabha Bye-Election Begins Today Amid Tight Preparations

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The Nagaon district administration has completed all preparations for the counting of votes for the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency bye-election, scheduled to be held on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday evening, District Commissioner and Returning Officer Aranyak Saikia said that counting of votes recorded through EVMs would be conducted simultaneously at three counting centres in Nagaon and Morigaon districts, while counting of postal ballots would be held separately at Dawson Higher Secondary Multipurpose School in Nagaon.

Counting will begin at 8 am with the opening of the strong rooms in the presence of representatives of all candidates and election observers. Letters have already been sent to the candidates regarding the arrangements, the District Election Officer said.

There will be 14 counting tables in each Assembly constituency, operating simultaneously. Depending on the constituency, counting will be conducted in 18 to 22 rounds.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel visited Nagaon again on Thursday to review preparations for the counting of votes.

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