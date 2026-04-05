Voter Information Slips distributed door-to-door across three Sivasagar Constituencies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In preparation for the upcoming Assembly Election 2026, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the 95-Demow, 96-Sibsagar, and 97-Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies have completed an extensive door-to-door campaign to distribute Voter Information Slips (VIS) to electors across their respective polling areas. According to Sivasagar Election Office sources, the distribution drive, which began on March 29, continued until five days prior to polling (P-5), in line with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. The initiative aims to ensure that all eligible voters receive essential voting-related information well in advance.

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