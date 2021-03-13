Voter Selfie Zone, election mascots Tikhor and Sutibai unveiled in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: In order to create awareness and sensitize the voters of Golaghat election district on the right to vote, a Selfie Zone along with two mascots named Tikhor (Swamp Deer) and Sutibai (Butterfly) were unveiled under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation, popularly known as SVEEP, by Bibhash Chandra Modi, the Deputy Commissioner who is also the District Election Officer, on Friday in the DC office campus.

He appealed to the citizens to vote as voting was a responsibility and everyone should recognize their responsibilities and duties. "This time postal ballot system has been provided for the people involved in essential services so that they can cast their vote without any fail. The names of the mascots are based on the renowned Assamese writer Lakshminath Bezbarua's collection of stories or folklore Burhi Aair Sadhu where Tikhor aur Chuti Bai is a popular folklore," he said.

According to a 2016 survey, there are 224 species of butterflies in the Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary, Golaghat. On the other hand, swamp deer are found only in some forests of India. There are more than 1,000 swamp deer in Kaziranga National Park. Swamp deer are also found in Manas National Park. The swamp deer have already become extinct in Pakistan and Bangladesh. IUCN has included it in the 'Threatened' category. The 12-horned swamp deer is often preyed upon by poachers. The swamp deer and butterfly have been adopted as election mascots with a view to stress their conservation and further research. The Selfie Zone along with the mascots will be set up in front of Vishal Megamart at New Amolapatti, Golaghat. District Development Commissioner Orpah Baglary and Additional Deputy Commissioner Moon Gogoi, Pallavi Gogoi, Election Officer Sulakshana Borpatrogohain and many other officers and staff members were present on the occasion.

Also Read: Voter Express flagged off in Hailakandi election district

Also Watch: Assam Polls 2021 Assam CM Sonowal at Morigaon



