Webinar on Rajasthani culture 'Aapno Sanskar' held in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT



DOOMDOOMA: Marwari Yuva Manch (MYM), Doomdooma Pragati Sakha organized a webinar on Rajasthani culture 'Aapno Sanskar' recently at Doomdooma. Social reformer Makhanji Gattani was the main speaker while MYM's national president Kapilji Lakhotiya and local MLA Rupesh Goala were the chief guest and the special guest respectively. Senior journalist Dinesh Goyal and Rashi Somani from Surat attended the programme as co-speakers. The speakers dwelt on how to safeguard the culture of Rajasthan. Rashi Somani organized a quiz competition with clippings and videos. In the webinar, the provincial president of the Forum, Himshikhar Ji Khandelia, provincial general secretary Raj Ji Choudhary were present.

