West Karbi Anglong District Press Club submitted memorandum to KAAC chief demanding for full functioning and upgrade of DIPRO, Hamren

Dongkamukam: On Tuesday, West Karbi Anglong District Press Club (WKADPC) submitted a memorandum to KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang at his official residence at Diphu demanding for full functioning and upgrade of Sub divisional to District level District Information Public Relation Office (DIPRO) of Hamren, the district headquarters. CEM assured the delegation team to upgrade at earliest. The team of WKADPC was represented by president Joysing Terang GS Alok Borbora, VP Joyram Kathar, Treasurer Si-im Hanse and others.

