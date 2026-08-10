What is really happening at Assam's Nalbari Medical College?

A correspondent

Nalbari: Nalbari Medical College and Hospital in Assam’s Nalbari district has recently remained in the news over a series of incidents and complaints, raising questions about security, administrative functioning, staff conduct and basic infrastructure at the government medical institution.

Established as a major healthcare institution for Nalbari and neighbouring areas, the medical college became operational in 2023. Recognised by the National Medical Commission and affiliated with Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, the institution has been built on around 132 bighas of land and is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare services in the region.

However, several complaints have emerged in recent times. According to sources associated with the institution, certain vested interests have allegedly been attempting to damage the reputation of the medical college since its establishment. There are also allegations that some anti-social elements have been attempting to create disturbances within or around the hospital premises. These allegations, however, have not been independently verified.

The hospital’s security system has also come under scrutiny. Sources associated with the hospital administration have alleged that a significant section of the NESS security personnel lack adequate training and that some personnel do not demonstrate the required level of commitment to their duties.

Concerns: Some locally recruited security personnel may have connections to anti-social elements, raising worries. Concerns have been raised about the possibility of links between some locally recruited security personnel and anti-social elements. However, such claims require proper verification and official investigation before any conclusion. However, proper verification and official investigation are necessary to reach any conclusions regarding such claims. Patients and their attendants have reportedly raised complaints about the alleged rude behaviour of some employees, nurses and security personnel. Allegations of touting within or around the hospital premises have also surfaced, with claims that certain individuals attempt to influence or harass patients and their families. The issue is particularly sensitive because patients visiting a government medical college hospital are often dependent on staff members for guidance regarding treatment, investigations and other services. Complaints have also included allegations of people bringing alcohol into the hospital premises, consuming tobacco or betel nut and littering the campus, as well as allegedly misbehaving with women doctors and nurses on duty.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Madhav Rajbongshi has reportedly taken a firm position on such activities. He has stated that while the hospital administration is prepared to listen to genuine grievances, activities such as drinking alcohol on the campus, touting, harassment of patients, misbehaviour with women doctors and nurses, or any other anti-social activity will not be tolerated. He has also stressed that action should not be influenced by the political identity or status of any individual. Apart from the shortage of junior doctors, complaints have also been raised regarding drinking water, rest rooms, post-mortem facilities, air-conditioning and lift services. There have also been allegations of water leakage from different parts of the building during heavy rain.

Delays in repairing electrical connections, generators and air-conditioning systems have further added to the concerns, with allegations of negligence on the part of contractors responsible for maintenance work. Despite these challenges, the institution reportedly has experienced doctors, medical equipment, infrastructure, and other essential staff. The first MBBS batch is expected to complete its course next year, which should alleviate the shortage of junior doctors.

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