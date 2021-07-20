Who's Popular Among Muslims in Char Area? Akhil Dares AIUDF Supremo Badruddin Ajmal

GUWAHATI: Sibasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi challenged Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal and his brother MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal on who's being more popular in minority-dominated char-areas of Dhubri.

Speaking to the media, Raijor Dal president MLA Akhil Gogoi said, "I challenge both MP Badruddin Ajmal and his brother MLA Sirajuddin Ajmal. Let's see who is more popular in the minority-dominated areas of Dhubri. I will stand beside both of them in one stage, and let us find out who's more popular."

On the other hand, speaking to the media, AIUDF Jania MLA Rafikul Islam said, "Our party has been always been fighting for the rights of the people of Assam. I urge him to go study the history of the Assam Assembly in the library and find out whether we spoke against the people of Assam or for the people of Assam in our earlier debates in the Assembly session? He has entered the Assembly recently; we are here since 2006, so it will be better for him to watch the proceedings of the session and find out who's playing communal politics in the state."

Further, Gogoi also alleged that both the BJP and AIUDF are communal parties.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rockybul Hussain said that the party would break the alliance with AIUDF if AIUDF leader Sirajuddin Ajmal doesn't stop praising CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Akhil Gogoi, lone Raijor Dal MLA from Sibsagar, sought an open discussion on the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill in the Assembly on Thursday.

Taking to media persons, Gogoi stated that he had a few objections to the recently proposed Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021, which is one of the seven bills that has been tabled by the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in the state during the current budget session.





Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Wants Open Debate on Disputed Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021

Also Watch:



