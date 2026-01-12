Wild Elephant found unconscious, treated by forest officials at Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A wild elephant was seen in distress at the Yantan area on the outskirts of Numaligarh. On Saturday, the elephant was found roaming in an ill condition in the Deithor area of Karbi Anglong district. On Sunday, the elephant became unconscious inside the Numaligarh tea garden, following which a Forest Department and rescue team provided it medical treatment. The weak elephant remained unconscious for nearly five hours. After treatment, the elephant showed some improvement by the evening, but it has not fully recovered yet.

