Wild elephants destroy houses in Baksa district

A CORRESPONDENT



BAKSA: Wild elephants' atrocities has been continuing in different parts of the Indo-Bhutan border in Baksa district. A large herd of wild elephants has entered the Angarakata area under Kumarikata Forest Range office.

On Monday night they have destroyed several houses. They have created terror by eating betel nut trees, coconut trees and banana trees.

The elephants have broken the houses of Duka Munda, Gautam Sabar, Ratia Munda, Paresh Munda, Rabi Munda, Sumari Munda, Ilazar Munda and Rajan Munda of Doha and Angarakata villages. On getting information, MLA of Tamulpur constituency Jolen Daimary rushed to Doha, Angarkata and took stock of the situation and distributed some food items to the victim families.

