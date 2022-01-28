Wild jumbo dies after being hit by train; another injured in Palasbari

CORRESPONDENTS



PALASBARI/ RANGIA: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was killed and another was injured after being hit by a goods train at Gosaihat Uparpara on the Kamakhya- Jogighopa rail line under Palasbari constituency on Wednesday night.

A herd of elephants had reportedly come down from Maliata hills in search of food when they were hit by a speeding freight train. One elephant was killed on the spot while another, that was injured, reportedly went back into the wilderness.

The incident took place last night on the Kamakhya-Jogighopa rail track when the herd was crossing the track as the speeding train, coming from Guwahati and headed towards Delhi, hit two of the elephants resulting in one's death and another sustaining injuries. Officials from the Forest Department and Railways reached the site of the incident last night to remove the carcass of the dead elephant from the tracks in order to open the track for train movement. Some locals said that since the area was an active elephant corridor with elephants coming out of the wild regularly, a signboard demarcating the area as an active elephant corridor should be put up. They also requested that trains passing through the area should slow down to prevent such accidents in the future.

