Woman Delivers Baby Girl on Mobile Medical Boat Amid Floods in Jhargaon

Morigaon: A woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl on a mobile medical boat on the bank of the Brahmaputra river in a flood-affected area in Jhargaon, Jagiroad, in the district today. The Health Department organised the health camps in SAR areas. There are many sars in the district where health camps were held today under the aegis of the Khandakhaiti Riverine Primary Health Centre under the Jhargaon Block Primary Health Centre. The health camps were held at Khandkhaiti Sar, Phaliamari Sar, and Karaiguri Sar under the health centre . The medical team of the mobile medical boat rescued a pregnant woman from Khandkhaiti Sar, where she gave birth to a baby girl in the boat while she was being brought to Jhargaon Health Center. The mother was admitted to the health centre later. It is known that the doctors and the health workers are on alert in every hospital in the district and have prepared all necessary arrangements to conduct health camps in the flood-affected areas.

Also Read: AARHA Demands Legal Recognition and Social Security for Railway Hawkers in Assam

Also Watch: