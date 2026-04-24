Woman Dies After Hit-and-Run Near Morigaon Town During Morning Walk

MORIGAON — A 42-year-old woman has died after being struck by a car during her morning walk on the outskirts of Morigaon town, in what police are treating as a hit-and-run case.

Jelekha Begum was walking near Dalbari Tiniali during a sunrise stroll when a Swift Dzire car hit her and fled the scene without stopping. She succumbed to her injuries subsequently.

She is survived by her husband and a young daughter.

Police have registered a case and are investigating to identify and trace the vehicle and its driver.

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