Woman killed in a road mishap at Sivasagar

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: Rubi Nath (43), wife of Dwipen Nath, a small trader of Jhanji Jamuguri in Sivasagar district, died in a road mishap that took place on NH-61 near Lefera village at Jhanji Tini Ali under Gaurisagar Police Station on Thursday.

According to report, Rubi Nath was travelling towards Amguri in her Scooty bearing registration number AS04 M 6837 when a TATA DI bearing registration number AS04 BC 6718 knocked her Scooty from behind. Rubi Nath died on the spot. Notably, before this accident, the TATA DI had also hit another Scooty bearing number AS04 S 7621.

Gaurisagar Police immediately rushed to the spot and sent the body to Sibsagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar for postmortem. Rubi Nath, by profession a computer teacher, had established a computer centre at Jhanji Jamuguri. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom in entire Jhanji Jamuguri area. Various organizations like Jhanji Anchalik Alangkita Mahila Samity, Jhanji Anchalik Chatra Santha, Jhanji Press Club, AJP Morabazar Anchalik Samiti, Morabazar and Hatighuli Gaon Panchayats have condoled her demise.

