Woman killed in wild elephant attack while collecting water for Bol Bam in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Terror of wild elephants has struck again in West Karbi Anglong district. A woman was killed in a sudden elephant attack late on Sunday around 11 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Namika Sangma, wife of Krishna Rajbhar, a resident of Bor Matikhola village under the Southern Forest Range and the jurisdiction of Kheroni police station.

According to reports, Namika Sangma had gone out with a group of women from Bor Matikhola village to collect water from the Kheroni Kapili river for Bol Bam. While the group was proceeding towards the river, a wild elephant suddenly attacked them near the PHE. Namika Sangma was killed on the spot due to the assault. The other women in the group managed to escape unhurt.

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