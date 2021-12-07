Woman Sold In Qatar Seeks Assam CM's Help To Return

Guwahati: A woman from Middle East country of Qatar has urged the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to help her in returning to her native in the state.

In a video message, the woman claimed that she was a victim of human trafficking and she wants to return home.

''I am requesting the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and MP Badaruddin Ajmal to take necessary steps so that i can return to home,'' she said in the video message.

According to reports, the woman hailed from Nilbagen in Hojai district in Assam and was allegedly sold by a consultant named Mohammed Arif.

In the message, the woman has claimed that the she was taken to Qatar on pretext of working as a domestic help but later she was sold there.

She also claimed that she was forced into prostitution and was also tortured if she refrains from working according to their will she was sold to.

She also requested to share the video so that she can be rescued as soon as possible.

