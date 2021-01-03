Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Goalpara district

A CORRESPONDENT



GOALPARA: Along with the rest of the State, the man-elephant conflict continues in Goalpara district also.

In a fresh incident which took place on Saturday evening at 5 pm, Kiran Rabha, a 60-year old widow lost her life at Dohikata Kadamtola under Goalpara range forest. The village adjacent to the forest area was ransacked by a wild herd in search of food. Several houses were damaged and as the widow tried to run away, she was caught and trampled to death.

The local journalists gave the information to both the beat and range forest office and requested to send a party for the rescue. According to information, the forest department had last year allotted at least two vehicles for anti-depredation related matters.

This week, Rongjuli, Daranggiri, Krishnai, Dudhnoi, Matia, Futuripara, Dohikata, Lalabori and Harimura areas have regularly witnessed wild herds in different groups trying to enter the villages in search of harvested paddy.

