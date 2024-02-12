Won’t Spare Forest Encroachers: Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary participated in a cycle rally organised for the promotion as well as awareness of conservation of forests and wildlife at Laokhuwa Wildlife Sanctuary this afternoon.

The cycle rally covered over 30 kilometres across the sanctuary. The minister was accompanied by Jayanta Deka, DFO, Nagaon Wildlife Division; Suhash Kadam, DFO, Nagaon Forest Division; Navaneet Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon; Dr. Kulen Das, noted naturist and principal of Nowgong Girls College; and several hundred activists of nature from the district.

While interacting with the local media persons here, the minister asserted that the state government would not spare anybody who was allegedly involved in the encroachment of forest land, either in Laokhuwa Wildlife Sanctuary or elsewhere, and that the government would repeatedly carry out massive eviction drives against the encroachers.

He said that it was the official agenda of the government, and chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is quite strict in this regard. He mentioned that due to the massive encroachment of forest land across the state, the wild animals became hostile to humans, and the conflict between humans and other wild animals was increasing day by day in the state.

