Workers at Risk: Inadequate Safety Measures in Sapekhati’s Modi Tea Garden

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A shocking incident came to light in the Modi tea garden, located in the Sapekhati area of Assam. A tea garden worker fell ill while working in the garden on Sunday, but the garden’s ambulance took over 2/3 hours to arrive, despite being informed about the situation.

The worker was eventually taken to the Sapekhati Primary Health Centre in a critical condition. This incident raises serious questions about the safety measures and emergency response protocols in place at the tea garden. The Factories Act 1948 and the Plantation Labour Act 1951 mandate that employers ensure the safety and well-being of workers, but it appears that these regulations are not being followed.

The incident highlights the negligence and lack of accountability on the part of the tea garden management and the regulatory authorities. Despite the existence of various labour laws, including the Payment of Wages Act, Minimum Wages Act, and Industrial Disputes Act, workers in the tea gardens continue to face hazardous working conditions and inadequate safety measures.

