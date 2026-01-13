Workers block Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Digboi gates alleging non-payment of wages

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A simmering salary crisis erupted into open unrest at the Assam Oil Division (AOD) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Monday, as hundreds of contractual workers staged a daylong protest at the AOD Administrative Entrance in Digboi, alleging prolonged non-payment of wages. The agitation began in the morning and continued unabated till the filing of this report.

Sources said that nearly 300 contractual workers, engaged across key departments including Canteen, Refinery Electrical, Transport, Laboratory, Materials, and Civil Township, have not received their salaries despite discharging regular duties.

The protest escalated in the evening when agitating workers prevented administrative officials and staff from leaving the complex even after office hours had elapsed. Forming a human barricade at the exit gate, the protesters blocked the movement of officers and staff, asserting that no one would be allowed to exit until the long-pending salaries were released.

The workers blamed the crisis on the engagement of outside contractors, alleging that contractor mismanagement has repeatedly resulted in delayed wage payments. They pointed out that such labour unrest has become an almost routine occurrence at IOCL Digboi, compelling contractual workers to resort to agitation time and again to claim their legitimate dues.

Sources further revealed that the AOD management agreed to explore direct payment of wages as an interim measure to defuse the situation. However, the workers rejected the proposal, arguing that direct payment would deprive them of statutory benefits, including Provident Fund (PF) contributions, which are routed through contractors’ firms.

Meanwhile, leaders of the contractual workers’ union held discussions with the AOD management, with talks continuing till late in the evening.

The protest has acquired added resonance as it comes on the eve of Magh Bihu, one of Assam’s most significant festivals. Expressing anguish, an aggrieved worker said, “Tomorrow is Magh Bihu, yet our salaries remain unpaid. This is not just an injustice to workers, but an affront to the sentiments of Assamese people preparing to celebrate the festival.”

The protesters warned that the agitation would be intensified and prolonged if their long-pending demands were not addressed without further delay. Despite the gravity of the situation, no official statement had been issued by the IOCL AOD management till the time of filing this report.

