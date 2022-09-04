Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Workshop on academic audit organized by IQAC, Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza

A workshop was organized on ‘Academic and Administrative Audit’ by the IQAC, Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza recently.

Workshop

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  4 Sep 2022 6:13 AM GMT

MIRZA: A workshop was organized on 'Academic and Administrative Audit' by the IQAC, Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza recently. Prof. Jogen Chandra Kalita, Head, Department of Zoology, Gauhati University and Member of State NAAC Committee, Government of Assam was invited as a resource person. The workshop was attended by the teaching and non-teaching staff. The resource person trained the staff on how to prepare in the academic and administrative spheres for the Audit and NAAC assessment. He emphasised the importance of documentation and record keeping of all the activities by both the office and the Academic Departments. The workshop was well appreciated, stated a press release.

Also Read: Dibrugarh University justifies fees hike for the academic year 2022-23


Also Watch:

Categories: NE News Assam News 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X