Workshop on key issues in implementation of National Mental Health Programme organized in Tezpur

Tezpur: Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur organized a National Level workshop on “Key Issues in the Implementation of NMHP and Future Directions”. Various eminent personalities in the field of mental health from different regions of the country graced the occasion. Dr. Hemanta Dutta, OSD, Deputy Director, LGBRIMH gave the welcome address. Dr S K Deuri, Director of LGBRIMH initiated the event with the inaugural speech and formally inaugurated the programme.

This was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Arunjyoti Baruah, Professor and HOD, Department of Psychiatric Nursing, LGBRIMH. Dr. Neha Garg, Director, National Health Mission and Mental Health, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, GoI, Dr Rajesh Sagar, Professor and HOD, Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi, Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Associate Professor, College of Nursing, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh, Uttarakhand joined the session virtually.

Two of the speakers Dr Suresh Chakravarty, Professor, Department of Psychiatry, GMCH, Gauhati and Dr. E. Aravind Raj, Additional Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, Department of Psychiatric Social Work, NIMHANS were present as in-person panelists.

The discussion was an enriching one with the views shared by the panelists from their experiences of working with the National Mental Health Programme by being a part of it and by their knowledge held about the programme. All the panelists shared their views on the progress made till date, issues in the implementation of NMHP that are faced from the grassroot to the policy making level. They also shared the insights on the policy making level, the regional level as well as from the personnel level. They emphasized on the future courses that can be taken up to further strengthen the programme and increase its impact. This was followed by a scientific session by Dr. R Sreevani, Nursing professor and Head, Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Dharwad on the topic “Our Nurses Our Future- Current Scenario and Future Directions for Nurses in relation to NMHP.”

She highlighted on the responsibilities of the nurses in relation to NMHP and DMHP. The day ended with the Nurses Day Celebration where the students and nurses from LGBRIMH took part in cultural programme.

