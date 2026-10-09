World Chess Championship: Gukesh's Title Defence vs Sindarov to Begin on November 24

The countdown has officially begun for the historic showdown at the Salesforce FIDE World Chess Championship 2026.

International chess governing body FIDE confirmed the final schedule for the clash between reigning Indian World Champion D Gukesh and Uzbek challenger Javokhir Sindarov.

The first classical game of the highly anticipated match is scheduled to get underway on 24 November 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Hosted at the iconic Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, the battle marks a monumental moment in chess history. Both competitors are just 20 years old, making this the youngest-ever World Chess Championship match.

The championship follows a strict 14-game classical format where the first player to accumulate 7.5 points claims the global crown. A multi-million dollar prize pool of $2.5 million adds immense stakes to the grueling contest.

Sindarov earned his challenger status following a sensational, unbeaten campaign at the 2026 Candidates Tournament in Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Gukesh returns to the world stage to defend the title he dramatically captured from Ding Liren in late 2024. If the grandmasters remain deadlocked at a 7-7 score after 14 games, the championship will culminate in a rapid and blitz tiebreak sequence on 12 December.