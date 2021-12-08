World Soil Day celebrated in Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TEZPUR: A day-long programme was organized by KVK, Sonitpur on the occasion of World Soil Day, with the theme 'Halt Soil salinization, boost soil productivity' in Naharani village of Bihaguri block, Sonitpur. The programme was inaugurated by Dr. Arifa M Begum, I/C head, KVK, Sonitpur, where she talked about the objective of the programme and welcomed the participants. Dr. Begum said, World Soil Day is held annually on December 5 as a means to focus attention on the importance of healthy soil and to advocate for the sustainable management of soil resources.

Dr. Namita Dutta, SMS (Soil Science), offered a speech on importance of soil testing and soil health card. Dr. Dutta said that soil health card is a printed report that a farmer is handed over for each of his holdings which contain an advisory based on the soil nutrient status of a farmer's holding. Bircha Kurmi, village head, Naharani, Runima Boro, ward member, Bahbari Gaon Panchayat and Sunil Bora, BOD, Shyamal FPC were also present at the programme. Around 50 soil health cards were ceremonially distributed among the farmers. Other scientists of KVK, Sonitpur and technical staff were also present in the programme.

NALBARI: Nalbari Krishi Bigyan Kendra observed the day on Sunday. In presence of many farmers across the district Homeswar Majumdar anchored the function. In charge head scientist Dr Manashi Chakravarty, in her speech spoke about the techniques of producing good harvest with the help of scientific knowledge. Ambikacharan Sarma, Simanta Das, Chapan Sarma and many were present in the programme.

