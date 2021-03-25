World Water Day celebrated at Darrang

GUWAHATI: Water is essential for the survival and productivity of all lifeforms and ecosystems, therefore to focus on the global water crisis, the students of Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat undergoing Rural Agricultural Work Experience Programme under the guidance of KVK Darrang have celebrated the World Water Day.



The programme started with general awareness of valuing each and every drop of water which is quoted "paniye pranir pran". The programme was graced by Dr. Abdul Hafiz ,Senior Scientist and KVK Darrang Head ; Dr. Muzaharul Islam, Subject Matter Specialist Animal Science; Banasmita Barman Subject Matter Specialist under GKMS of KVK and around 30 local farmers.

Ashrini Borah of Assam agricultural university have emphasised on this year's theme "Valuing Water" and Gunjan Bora the leader of Rawep station Mongoldoi have stressed on Sustainable development goal "clean water and sanitation for all". The programme ended with sharing of some knowledge on drip irrigation and micro irrigation, stated a press release.

