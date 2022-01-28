Write-ups for journal to publish in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Shri Shri Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra, the noted Baishnav Peeth of Northeast, located in Dhakuakhana subdivision of Lakhimpur district, has decided to publish a journal from this year in connection with the Doul Yatra Mahotsav. The journal titled as Basudevaya Namah, will be published as the mouthpiece of the holy institution-cum-place.

Write-ups in connection with the heritage and tradition of the Xatra along with articles, poems, short stories, interviews on spiritualism and culture have been sought for the publication in the maiden issue of the journal. The intending writers can submit the DTP copies of their write-ups or in good handwriting to Rajib Baruah, secretary, Ancient Resources Conservation and Publication Sub-Committee, Shri Shri Basudev Than Naruwa Xatra within February 20.

