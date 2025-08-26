Year-long celebration of Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary announced in Tezpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: One of Tezpur’s most prominent cultural organizations, Chatak, announced a year-long programme titled ‘A Century of Xobdo aru Xur’ to celebrate the birth centenary of the legendary singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna awardee, Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The inauguration of this grand initiative was held on Sunday in a melodious musical setting, ahead of the official commencement on September 8.

The inaugural ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp before Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s portrait by the chief guest, Prof Shambhunath Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Tezpur University.

Distinguished guests present on the occasion included Sonitpur District Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, keynote speaker senior journalist Gautam Sarma, noted singer Namita Bhattacharya, and renowned sarod maestro Tarun Kalita. Together with the chief guest, they joined in the ceremonial lamp lighting.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof Singh described Dr Bhupen Hazarika as an unparalleled artiste, not just of Assam or India but of the entire world, and proudly noted that his genius blossomed from Tezpur itself. He highlighted Hazarika’s unmatched love for the nation and for language, his deep sense of responsibility in every sphere, and his role in enriching Assam and Assamese culture much like the Brahmaputra enriches the land. “It is for this reason,” he remarked, “that whenever the Brahmaputra is evoked, the name of Dr Bhupen Hazarika becomes equally relevant.” He further added that Tezpur University has always strived to honour Dr Hazarika with the highest regard.

The programme was anchored by Publicity Secretary of Chatak Pankaj Barua, with the welcome address delivered by President Pankaj Sarma.

DC Anand Kumar Das, in his address, praised Chatak for organizing this introductory programme as a prelude to the birth centenary celebrations, calling it a meaningful message from Tezpur to inspire future generations. He also reflected on Hazarika’s life philosophy, describing it as a guiding light for society.

Delivering the keynote, journalist Gautam Sharma spoke on the theme ‘Folk Elements in the Songs of Bhupen Hazarika.’ His fluent narrative, accompanied by live singing, deeply moved the audience. He noted that out of nearly 350 songs composed by Hazarika, more than half bear the influence of diverse folk traditions ranging from Africa to Arabia, America to Punjab, from Sadiya to Dhubri, and from Cachar to Darrang. Citing several examples, he demonstrated how Hazarika’s music was enriched by global as well as regional folk influences.

