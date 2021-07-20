 Top
Youth drowns to death in Demow

A youth of Dadhara Gaon near Demow slipped and fell into a pond and died on Sunday.

  |  20 July 2021 5:00 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A youth of Dadhara Gaon near Demow slipped and fell into a pond and died on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rahan Majhi (25), a resident of Dadhara Gaon near Demow.

According to sources, Rahan Majhi was ploughing the field with a power tiller in Dadhara Pathar near Demow on Sunday. He went to wash his legs in a pond which was in the middle of the field and then he suddenly slipped and fell into the pond. He was recovered from the pond and taken to Siu-Ka-Pha Hospital in Rajabari but the doctor declared him dead.

