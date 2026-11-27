OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Marking Constitution Day, MY Bharat Dima Hasao organised a Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvaad programme at Haflong Government College on Thursday, bringing together 105 students and youths to deliberate on the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 and the importance of building a drug-free society.

The programme, organised under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, aimed at engaging young citizens in discussions on India's developmental journey and their role in nation-building.

As part of the programme, Pramith Sengyung delivered a presentation on the theme Viksit Bharat@2047, highlighting India's progress in poverty reduction, socio-economic transformation, and efforts to address Left-Wing Extremism.

He also emphasised the growing challenge of substance abuse and its adverse impact on individuals, families, and society.