Youths repair Lakshmi Prasad Upadhyaya link road

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: To commemorate the 38th birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, the members of Dynamic Club, Samar Dalani put their hands together and repaired the Lakshmi Prasad Upadhyaya link road which remained in a neglected way for a long time. The Lakshmi Prasad Upadhyaya is a link road which is connected with Nagsankar-Samar Dalani road under Dakhin Nagsankar GP of Sootea LAC. It remained in a dilapidated condition due to lack of repair.

