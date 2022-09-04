Youths repair Lakshmi Prasad Upadhyaya link road

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

  |  4 Sep 2022 6:03 AM GMT

JAMUGURIHAT: To commemorate the 38th birthday of Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah, the members of Dynamic Club, Samar Dalani put their hands together and repaired the Lakshmi Prasad Upadhyaya link road which remained in a neglected way for a long time. The Lakshmi Prasad Upadhyaya is a link road which is connected with Nagsankar-Samar Dalani road under Dakhin Nagsankar GP of Sootea LAC. It remained in a dilapidated condition due to lack of repair.

