Youths take up maize, sunflower cultivation in Demow

Three youths of Demow have set an example for unemployed youths to become self-dependant.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  30 April 2021 3:57 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Three youths of Demow have set an example for unemployed youths to become self-dependant. Darpan Senchowa, son of Jugal Chandra Senchowa of Demow Lachit Nagar, Rajib Dutta, son of Late Jatin Dutta of Demow Lachit Nagar, and Biki Verma, son of Paspoti Verma of Demow Athabari, started maize cultivation in 14 bighas and sunflower cultivation in 6 bighas of land in Rupapur Sigadubi Borpothar Mazdoor Gaon near Demow in Maharani Panchayat under Demow Revenue Circle. They have been engaged in maize and sunflower cultivation since the last two years. The youths are now preparing to take up red rice cultivation and jute cultivation.

