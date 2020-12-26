Yuletide spirit grips Udalguri district

A Correspondent

TANGLA: Christmas was celebrated with pomp and grandeur in Udalguri district with Midnight Mass ringing in festivities to mark the birth of Jesus Christ.

Churches of Tangla, Harisinga, Udalguri and Mazbat wore festive a look. Don Bosco Catholic Church, Tangla, was the main centre of celebrations. People of other religions too joined the mass and the celebrations on Friday morning. Visitors thronged the church throughout the day. Churches held a series of programmes such as Christmas carols and Bible recital among others.

The Nativity of Christ was also enacted by the faithfuls in the churches. "Christmas is all about happiness, sharing and caring. It spreads the message of peace and brotherhood. We hope that the holy day will usher in peace in Assam and rest of the nation," said Fr Marcus Lakra who led the prayers at Don Bosco Catholic Church, Tangla.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Santiuse Kujur took part in the morning prayer and said that Christmas spreads the message of love for all, irrespective of their religious beliefs. He said that teachings of Jesus Christ inspire millions across the world. Yuletide spirit gripped other places of Udalguri district with colourful decorations and singing of Christmas carols.

In Tangla Baptist Church, Jonas Sangma, convener of the Christmas celebration, also distributed blankets among children of ROSS Child Care Home. People lit candles and incense sticks in the church premises and offered prayers. Visitors of different faiths admired the colourful decorations and the lighting arrangements.

