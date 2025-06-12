Zaloni Ladies Club extends support to local healthcare, boosting patient comfort

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In line with its long-standing mission to uplift and empower women and communities, Zaloni Ladies Club (ZLC) donated 10 wall-mounted fans to Tengakhat MG Model Hospital to help enhance patient comfort and care within the facility.

The donation was formally handed over to hospital authorities by Geety Rekha Phukan, President (ZLC), accompanied by Mouchumi Rajkumari, Secretary (ZLC), and Executive Members Jyoti Singha and Gitalee Gogoi.

The event was attended by Dr Rashmi Thakuria, SDMO, Tengakhat BPHC, Dr Sanghamitra Bora, Deputy Superintendent, Tengakhat MG Model Hospital, and Dr Leena Das, Medical Officer, Duliajan Urban PHC.

Since its inception in 1962, Zaloni Ladies Club has worked to create opportunities for education, improve access to healthcare, and promote nutritional support for marginalized communities. Rooted in a legacy of compassion, the club continues to be a beacon of service, hope, and collective resilience.

