Border Dispute Along Mizoram-Assam Intensifies, 3 Villages Evicted

The Hailakandi district administration recently removed three forest villages in the Dholaikhal region of Assam territory encroached upon by Mizoram. While verifying the report, Hailakandi SP Ramandeep Kaur stated that the operation continued at the border until late Thursday night.

According to district administration officials, the Assam Police destroyed a COVID-19 testing centre built by Mizos in Jhumghar on Assam's property. In addition, two camps built by the Mizos have been destroyed.

According to reports, Mizoram's attempt to seize Assam territory along the border was also thwarted by state police.

It should be noted that tensions rose in the border area of Phaisen a few days ago when residents notified the district administration that Mizos had begun construction and planted hundreds of betel nut plants inside Assam territory in Hailakandi district.

Hailakandi has a boundary with Mizoram's Kolasib district. On Thursday, a team of civil and police administration authorities was present throughout the demolition drive and forest clearance.

In a new escalation of the border conflict between the two Northeastern states, Mizoram accused Assam of intruding on its territory in the Kolasib region on Wednesday.

According to Vanlalfaka Ralte, the superintendent of police for Kolasib district, around a hundred officials and policemen headed by Assam's Hailakandi district deputy commissioner and SP have infiltrated Mizoram's territory and have been camped there since June 29, 2021.



According to him, the region, known locally as Aitlang hnar (the source of the river Aitlang), belongs to Mizoram and is around 5 kilometres from Vairengte village in Kolasib, which borders Assam's Karimganj district.

Ralte claims that the inhabitants of Vairengte have been cultivating crops in the area since time immemorial, which they believe belongs to Mizoram.

On Tuesday, he claimed, a swarm of district officials and police officers from Assam arrived and forcibly seized the land.

"It is pure aggression by the neighbouring state as the area belongs to Mizoram. The local farmers were forced to flee for fear of being attacked by armed personnel," stated Ralte.

Mizoram's Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit districts share a 164.6-kilometer border with Assam's Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts. The boundary dispute between the two neighbouring states has been ongoing for a long time.

Several discussions undertaken to address the conflict since 1995 have achieved little progress. Following a major squabble in 2018, the border dispute reappeared in August of last year.



The situation deteriorated further in February, but it was resolved following a series of talks and the intervention of the Centre.





