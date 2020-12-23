29th Jorhat Open Tennis to begin from December 25

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: The 29th Jorhat Open, a Major Ranking Tennis Tournament of the All Assam Tennis Association, will begin from December 25. The championship will be held at Jorhat Tennis Club.

Keeping in mind COVID-19 protocol this time organizers have decided to conduct the tournament in two phases. During the first three days (December 25-27) matches only Boys and Girls U-14 age group categories will be played. In the second phase (December 28- 30) the Boys and Girls U-18 and Men's singles matches will be held in the meet.

