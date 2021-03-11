67th edition of Bordoloi Trophy to kick off today

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: The 67th edition of Bordoloi Trophy will kick off tomorrow. Eight teams are participating in the championship. This time league phase of the meet will be held in two venues-Guwahati and Marigaon. ASEBSC will face Gauhati Town Club in the opening game at the Judges Field in the city while Assam Police Blues will contest against Morigaon FC in the opening encounter at Morigaon. Both the match will begin at 3 PM.

