Assam CM Himanta Biswa Assures Govt Job & Sports Pension to Olympics Medal Winners

Government Job & Sports Pension for Each Olympics Medal Winner

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday promised government jobs to all sportspersons of the state who will win medals at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and National Games. This will be in addition to the present benefits to the players available to them under Sports Policy.

Sarma also said that all former medal winners of Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games as well as National Games shall be entitled to sports pension.

The Chief Minister made this announcement replying to a question in the Assam Assembly on Monday. "We have seen many sportspersons and medal winners of the State who are struggling because of their poor financial condition. It will not be possible to offer a job to everyone. However I ensure that steps would be taken immediately to provide monthly pension," said Sarma.

He also announced an increase in the sports pension from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

Meanwhile in order to develop sports infrastructure under Signature Schemes Rs 10 cr has already allotted to 52 stadiums each and the constructions of those stadiums are going on full swing. Sarma advised the MLA's, who have not yet given proposal, to send it to the sports Minister so that these can be included under the Signature Scheme. One sports complex will also be set up in each district in a phase manner spanning five years.

The Chief Minister also announced that the house would soon send a goodwill message to boxer Lovlina Borgohain who will be vying for a medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile Assam Olympic Association today welcomed government's decision to provide jobs to the medal winners. The secretary of the association Lakhya Konwar said, "It's a good step. Young players would be highly motivated."

Also Read: India Club donates to CM relief fund



