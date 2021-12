Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Assam will take on Goa in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Cricket tournament at Ranchi tomorrow. Assam are placed in Elite Group 'E' with Goa, Services, Punjab, Rajasthan and Railways.

The schedule of Assam in group stage: December 8: vs Goa. December 9 vs Services, December 11 vs Punjab, December 12 vs Rajasthan, December 14 vs Railways.

