Assam Volleyball team in final with historic performance

OUR SPORTS REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Men's team of Assam made history in the National Volleyball Championship on Wednesday. The side for the first time entered into the final of the competition defeating Kerala in a well contested semi final at Bhubaneswar today. Assam won the last four game 3-2 and set title clash with Haryana.

Before this tournament the best performance by a team from Assam in the championship was a quarter final berth which they did in the last edition. Assam had gone into the record book this morning when they defeated Sevices 3-2 in the quarter final. The team continued good run in the semi final also. The final would be held tomorrow. Meanwhile former captain of Indian Volleyball team Abhijeet Bhattacharya today lauded the performance of State team in the Senior National Volleyball Championship. In a conversation with The Sentinel over telephone he said, " It's a historic moment and I am very happy today. It was my dream to play for Assam and won a senior national championship title. Unfortunately that was not happened. But today our boys made terrific performance and I am sure that this performance would make a very positive impact in progress of volleyball in our State."

