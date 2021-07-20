Bimal Borah takes stock on flood light installation

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Bimal Borah took stock of the Installation of flood light Project at seven stadium of Assam under SOPDG scheme during a meeting at Bijuli Bhawan here today.

Under this project flood lights will be installed at stadium namely Latasil field Guwahati, Kachujan Stadium Tinsukia, District Sports Association Stadium Jorhat, Jalan Nagar Stadium Dibrugath, District Sports Association stadium Mangaldai, Hajrapara Stadium Tezpur and Karimganj Stadium at the cost of Rs. 33.44 crores. Minister ordered officials to form a dedicated team of PWD to speed up the project for timely completion of the project.

The meeting was attended by Pabitra Khound, Director of Sports, Dipankar Dihingia, GM, HR, APDCL, Pranab Gogoi, CGM, Central Assam Region, Debajit Das, CGM, Commercial, Abhijit Sarma Barua, CGM, Customer Relations, Mkt. and Safety and Addl. Chief Engineer (Electrical) PWD.

