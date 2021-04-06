Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) and Club Triranga won in semis

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh (CCD) and Club Triranga won their respective matches in the 3rd Assam Premier Club Championship held in two different venues on Monday. At Tinsukia, Cricket Club of Dibrugarh defeated Radial Club (Nagaon) by 45 runs while in the other game at Dibrugarh, Club Triranga snatched narrow 11 runs victory over Super Touch club. With these wins both the clubs entered into the last four stage of the competition.

Brief scores: Venue-Dibrugarh: Cricket Club Of Dibrugarh (Dibrugarh) 189 (49.5 overs), Gunjanjyoti Deka 37, Ankush Mazumdar 31, Amlanjyoti Das 27, Abhilash Gogoi 3-28, Raj Agarwal 2-31, Radial Club 144 (45.2 overs), Amit Sinha 55, Abhilash Gogoi 42, Sunil Lachit 5-25, Amlanjyoti Das 2-22,

Venue: Tinsukia: Club Triranga: 97 (38.1 overs), Pritam Deb Nath 27, Sidharth Sarmah 5-19, Roshan Basfore 2-4, Super Touch Club 86 (38.5 overs), Rajjakuddin Ahmed 37, Denish Das 4-18, Arup Das 2-5.

Also Read: Cheniram Pegu of Dibrugarh clinched title in 43rd All Assam Inter District Chess Championship-2021

Also Watch: ASSAM Votes 2021: UPPL candidate Lawrence Islary Casts VoteHEADER: LAWRENCE ISLARY CASTS VOTE

