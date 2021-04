Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Former cricketer Rupam Patgiri passed away in the city today. He was 47. Patrigiri, a contemporary of Gautam Dutta and Zaheer Alam, admitted to the hospital after he had suffered from stroke. He expired today. Naba Konwar and Nasir Gul Khan, the president and secretary of the Veteran Cricketers of Assam mourned the death of former cricketer.

Also Read: 3rd Assam Premier Club Championship in Intra Zonal Rounds

Also Watch: Assam Girl Prantika Bora shines in Wushu