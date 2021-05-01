Gauhati Sports Association (GSA) postpones AGM

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Gauhati Sports Association (GSA) postponed its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was scheduled to be held on May 8. The decision was taken keeping in mind the present COVID-19 situation in the State.

Several members of the Gauhati Sports Association earlier requested to the office bearers to postpone the meeting because of COVID-19 surge. The secretary of the association Dhrubajyoti Kalita himself recently tested COVID-19 positive and currently undergoing treatment.

The president of the Gauhati Sports Association Munin Nobis informed the media that the next Annual General Meeting of the Association, scheduled to be held on May 8, was postponed keeping in mind the current COVID-19 situation in the State. The new date would be announced later.

It may be mentioned here that new office bearers of the Association was supposed to be elected in the Annual General Meeting.



