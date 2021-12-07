Inter-District Handball meet at Doomdooma

A Correspondent



DOOMDOOMA: The 5th Dhiren Moran and Mohan Saikia memorial Inter District Handball Championship, organized by Axam Moran Xabha(AMX), will be held at Doomdooma Town Field from December 21 to 23.

Late Dhiren Moran and Mohan Saikia were the founder President and founder Secretary respectively of AMX. A meeting was convened at Doomdooma Sakha Xahity Xabha (DSXX) Bhaban on Saturday under the presidentship of Arjun Baruah, Vice-President, Tinsukia District Handball Association to form a strong reception committee. Accordingly, a reception committee was formed with Arjun Baruah as President, Probodh Baruah as Working President, Mintu Moran as Secretary, Keshab Neog as Treasurer, Diganta Neog and Deben Deka as Joint editors of the souvenir to be published on the occasion.

The meeting was addressed by Journalist Dhiren Deka, former MLA Dilip Moran, DSXX President Bimala Baruah, AMX President Rajib Bora, Moran Mahila Xamiti, Doomdooma Anchalik Committee Secretary Padma Moran, AMSU, Doomdooma Anchalik Committee Secretary Padmajit Moran, Doomdooma Handball Association President Shankar Das, Moran Kala Sanskriti Bikash Kendra President Lambeswar Moran. The meeting was anchored by AMX Secretary Durlav Gohain.

Also Read: Rahi Sarnobat reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol

Also Watch:



