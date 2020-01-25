Morigaon lift J K Baruah U-19 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Morigaon lifted the J K Baruah U-19 Inter-District Cricket Tournament title defeating Tinsukia by six wickets in the final at Barpeta today. Chasing 62 runs to win Morigaon reached the target losing four wickets. The award function was attended by the Vice President of the Assam Cricket Association Parikshit Dutta along with Ranji Cricketers Arup Das and Krishna Das.

Brief scores: Tinsukia 1st innings: 52 , Dipjyoti Saikia 4-10, Bhairav S. Bharali 4-19, Morigaon 1st innings 145. Sanjay Deka 28, Suvam Sarma 3-38, Rohit Agarwal 3-38, Akash Chetri 3-52. Tinsukia 2nd Inns 154, Ayush Agarwal 44,Sivam Mittal 27, Keshab Deep 26, Dipjyoti Saikia 7-48, Morigaon 2nd innings 63/4, Kashyap Kakati 21.

AWARDS: Man of the Final -Dipjyoti Saikia. (Morigaon), Man of the Series-Dipjyoti Saikia. (Morigaon), Best Bowler-Dipjyoti Saikia (Morigaon), Best Batsman-Ayush Agarwal (Tinsukia).

Also Read: Team Red Lift U-19 Challengers Trophy Cricket Championship Title

Also Watch: AASU Activists waved Black Flag at Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika’s Convoy