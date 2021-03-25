Nalbari dominate Tinsukia on day I in JK Baruah Cricket

SPORTS REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Nalbari took full control over Tinsukia in the JK Baruah Cricket at Golaghat today. In reply to Tinsukia's first innings total 132, Nalbari were 176-4 at stumps on day I. Nalbari needed a draw in this game to enter into the final.

Brief scores:Tinsukia 132 (50.2 overs), Riazuddin Ali 30, NiharNarah 29, AnupBhujel 22, Rahul Kumar Thakur 4-12, NiharDeka 4-35, Nalbari 176/4 (41 overs), NiharDeka 75, MirzaRizbiGalib 34 (not out), NibirDeka 22, Suvam Sharma 3-46.

