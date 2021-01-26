Parvez Aziz hits ton in Bud's big win

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Rode on a terrific century from Parvez Aziz Bud Cricket Club thrashed SG Club by 286 runs in the Assam Premier Club Cricket Championship match held at the Judges Field here today. Elected to bat, Bud Cricket Club piled up huge total, 380-6, in their 40 overs. Parvez Aziz took 101 balls to score 114 runs with the help of 11 boundaries and four sixes. He got good support from Sanjay Singh (86 of 56 balls 4X12 6x2) and Sarupam Purkayastha 83 of 49 balls 4X8 6X2). SG Club bowled out 94 in 25.2 overs.

Brief scores of different matches held on Monday:

GUWAHATI: Bud Cricket Club 380/6 (40 overs; Parvez Aziz 114, Sanjay Singh 86, Sarupam Purakayastha 83, Nikhil Basfore 3-50; SG Club 94 (25.2 overs), Nikhil Basfore 26, Palla Karunakar 3-38 Result: Bud Cricket Club won by 286 runs.

TEZPUR: Warriors Sports Academy 93 (15.5 overs), Mijanur Rahman 21, Gobinda Basfore 5-27, Striker Cricket Club (Tezpur) 94/2 (9.2 overs), Anshuman Das 35, Sheikh Wasim 33. Result: Striker Cricket Club (Tezpur) won by 8 wickets.

DHUBRI: Hind Association 200/9 (30 overs), Ankit Singh 42, Krishna Choudhary 24, Rahul More 3-23, DCCC 201/7 (27.2 overs), Suman Bhagat 79, Jinendra Jain 36, Ajoy Sha 3-17, Narender Vemula 3-33. Result: DCCC won by 3 wickets.

DIBRUGARH: Ankuran Sporting Club 200/7 (35 overs), Kaushik Rajkhowa 53, Safique Riazuddin Ahmed 32, Aribinda Basumatary 3-41, Samidhi Club Moran 130 (30.1 overs), Prolash Gogoi 25, Kuldeep Singh 3-13, Result: Ankuran Sporting Club won by 70 runs.



