Seminar on soccer to mark T AO's birthday at SAI Sports complex

Birth anniversary of Dr T Ao will be celebrated at the SAI Sports complex in the city on January 28. The function, to be organized by the DR T Ao Birth Centenary Celebration Committee, will kick off with tribute to legendary footballer.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  26 Jan 2021 4:41 PM GMT

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Birth anniversary of Dr T Ao will be celebrated at the SAI Sports complex in the city on January 28. The function, to be organized by the DR T Ao Birth Centenary Celebration Committee, will kick off with tribute to legendary footballer. It would be followed by a group Discussion (Workshop) on Development and Promotion of Football in NE. and an exhibition match.


Dr T Ao footballer 
