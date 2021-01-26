Seminar on soccer to mark T AO's birthday at SAI Sports complex

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: Birth anniversary of Dr T Ao will be celebrated at the SAI Sports complex in the city on January 28. The function, to be organized by the DR T Ao Birth Centenary Celebration Committee, will kick off with tribute to legendary footballer. It would be followed by a group Discussion (Workshop) on Development and Promotion of Football in NE. and an exhibition match.



Also Read: Mizoram to have FIFA-certified football stadium soon, says Sports Minister

Also Watch: Assam Music Band Arogya to Release Video in Germany

