Sports organizer Nagen Bora passes away

Noted sports organizer Nagen Bora passed away at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital due to post-COVID complications on Wednesday. He was 68 years old and is survived by his wife and a son.

  |  1 July 2021 6:00 AM GMT

Bora was associated with Bokakhat District Sports Association since its inception, and was presently serving as its Vice-President, besides being deeply involved in social work. He had also been a state-level football and volleyball referee. Assam Cricket Association mourned the death of Bora.

