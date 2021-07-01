Sports organizer Nagen Bora passes away

OUR SPORTS REPORTER



GUWAHATI: Noted sports organizer Nagen Bora passed away at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital due to post-COVID complications on Wednesday. He was 68 years old and is survived by his wife and a son.

Bora was associated with Bokakhat District Sports Association since its inception, and was presently serving as its Vice-President, besides being deeply involved in social work. He had also been a state-level football and volleyball referee. Assam Cricket Association mourned the death of Bora.

