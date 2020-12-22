Tikhor Park as a legacy of SAF Games was inaugurated by Pratap Jyoti Handique in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter



GUWAHATI: The much awaited Tikhor Park as a legacy of SAF Games was inaugurated by Pratap Jyoti Handique, the Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, in a simple function held here today. The park is constructed at the University campus.

The 12th edition of SAF Games was jointly hosted by Guwahati and Shillong respectively in 2016. Later the organizing committee of the Games decided to construct two parks in the two host cities to preserve the legacy of the 12th South Asian Games and its mascot Tikhor- a one-horned rhino.

Although Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was supposed to inaugurate the park, yet due to sudden official works he couldn't turn up.

Apart from VC of Gauhati University the inaugural function of the park was also attended by several sports officials and former sportspersons, including Moloy Bora, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare, Onkar Kedia, DG, Sports Authority of Assam, secretary of the Assam Olympic Association Lakhya Konwar, veteran sportspersons Gilbertson Sangma and Tayabun Nesca, and veteran sports organizer Premadhar Sarma.

